Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesPlanningPoliticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Greystoke gets go-ahead for 775,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

9 Jul 2025 | 16:07 | London | by May Agaran

Data centre developer wins appeal following council's refusal in June 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Neighborhood, Clothing, Shorts

Hallam wins appeal for 1,200 Hampshire homes

9 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Pinewood Group seeks approval for £1bn Buckinghamshire data centre

1 Jul 2025
Read

CyrusOne proposes 320,000 sq ft Buckinghamshire data centre

17 Jun 2025
Read

Government rejects Holyport film studios plan

10 Jun 2025
Read