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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentPoland

Griffin and Primestar form Polish hotel joint venture

22 Jun 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

50/50 JV will target hotels with over 100 rooms in midscale, upscale and luxury segments

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