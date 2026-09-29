NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIndustrialInvestmentItalyLogisticsLondonNordicsPeoplePortugalRetailSpainUK & Ireland

Grocery specialists launch “mission-critical” real estate firm

29 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Former Slate AM and X+Bricks team launch Cerion Partners in Frankfurt and London

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Slate snaps up €1bn German grocery portfolio 

9 Aug 2023
Read