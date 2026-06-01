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FinancingAlternative lendersLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Grosvenor backs BauMont and Hondo on Westminster resi scheme

1 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Direct lending business was launched by Grosvenor in 2022

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