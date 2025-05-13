13 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
James Conolly joins from Topland
Consent granted for £49m Zurich House Leeds overhaul
Maslow expands Dublin hub and recruits senior duo
King Street invests €400m in Southern Europe hotel group
Nuveen backs Battersea student scheme with £151m senior loan
Almcor to offload trio of retail parks from £100m portfolio
Carter Jonas poaches LSH’s head of transactions
Fiera and Wrenbridge secure £44m development loan facilities
Grosvenor hires origination director as lending focus widens
Logistics developer closes 1m sq ft of lettings in first quarter
Green light for 700-bed St Andrews student scheme
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan
Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team