Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

TechnologyCorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Grosvenor invests in residential data platform

3 Dec 2025 | 14:16 | London | by May Agaran

Deal with REalyse follows year-long trial with company's private credit team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Clothing, Suit

Five questions for DL Invest on its new data centre joint venture

3 Dec 2025
Read

BuiltAI secures funding to spur UK and US expansion

3 Dec 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

European logistics: boosted by market recalibration

2 Dec 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Clarity begins at home: why investors need to get their stories straight

2 Dec 2025
Read