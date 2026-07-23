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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeDevelopment

Grosvenor makes largest ever loan

23 Jul 2026 | 08:10 | London | by May Agaran

£53.5m facility supports acquisition and overhaul of One Chester Street

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