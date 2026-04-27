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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Grosvenor repositions Manchester office

27 Apr 2026 | 12:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

25,500 sq ft of flex space to be delivered at the Hive

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