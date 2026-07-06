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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Groupama Immobilier acquires €46m French logistics portfolio from Vectura

6 Jul 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

The portfolio combines a total of seven assets located across France, with the eighth to be acquired at the end of the year

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