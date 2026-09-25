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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

GRR Garbe floats €40m German retail portfolio

25 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Collection includes retail parks and supermarkets

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