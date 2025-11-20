Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateFamily OfficeIndustrialSpain

Grupo Lar and Azahar launch Spanish logistics platform

20 Nov 2025 | 17:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Up to €100m to be invested over next two years

