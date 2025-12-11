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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentPoland

Grupo Lar and Galio Group launch first Warsaw resi project

11 Dec 2025 | 11:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Development includes 156 apartments

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