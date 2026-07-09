NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeGlobalUK & IrelandUnited StatesResidentialCorporateFinancingPeople

GSA appoints Paddy Allen as head of investor solutions division

9 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Chris Borland

New arm to offer capital solutions to partners as firm aims to double AUM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Road

GSA joint venture acquires $1bn US student portfolio

12 Nov 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Former Apollo adviser joins Dot Group as finance chief

16 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

GSA urges government action as Ireland faces 68,000 student bed shortfall

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Cain makes continental student debut with €100m+ Rome scheme

10 Jun 2026
Read