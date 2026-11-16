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Student AccommodationLondonUK & IrelandResidentialInvestment

GSA buys majority stake in £600m Sanctuary student portfolio

16 Nov 2026 | 12:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sanctuary retains a 25% stake

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