Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandUnited States

GSA joint venture acquires $1bn US student portfolio

12 Nov 2025 | 15:32 | London | by May Agaran

Partnership with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing nets collection of 6,200 student beds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Amro-Invesco partnership bolts on €150m+ Spanish student housing projects

11 Nov 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Mesh’s Armon Bar-Tur charts course to 5,000 Nordics student beds

3 Nov 2025
Read
Brick, Logo, Chair

Joint venture acquires Hamburg site from Adler for €1bn development

31 Oct 2025
Read
People, Person, Graduation

Valpre and Katch form £500m joint venture

29 Oct 2025
Read