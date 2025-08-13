Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationIrelandUK & Ireland

GSA pauses €500m Irish student sale

13 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Rent control ambiguity became an issue as the high-profile sale progressed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Restaurant, Chair, Furniture

€120m Dublin hotel refinanced

11 Aug 2025
Read

Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender

10 Aug 2025
Read
People, Person, Clothing

Understand generation alpha to generate alpha in student

6 Aug 2025
Read

Falcon AM hires Hammerson Ireland exec

6 Aug 2025
Read