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Life SciencesEast of EnglandUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareDevelopmentInvestment

GSK plans 300,000 sq ft Cambridge research hub

28 Jul 2026 | 15:35 | London | by May Agaran

Facility forms part of wider £400m investment planned over next three years

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