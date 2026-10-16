NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandCorporateFinancing

GTC appoints finance chief

16 Oct 2026 | 12:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Oded Rahamim returns to replace Jacek Bagiński

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

P3 names Czech finance head

6 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

7R names new finance chief

28 Sep 2026
Read

EQT-backed Constellation names new CEO

23 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Ex-Panattoni exec joins Polish logistics firm to head up capital markets

2 Apr 2026
Read