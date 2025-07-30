Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentLogisticsMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Gulf investors to scale up UK activity to £3.4bn

30 Jul 2025 | 16:19 | London | by May Agaran

Country has emerged as the top international destination for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investors, according to a BLME report

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Private equity firms to close £200m of logistics deals

30 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Former Patrizia exec joins Oryx Real Estate

30 Jul 2025
Read

UK real estate investment slips to two-year low

29 Jul 2025
Read

The surprisingly alright mid-year retail outlook

29 Jul 2025
Read