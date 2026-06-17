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PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

GV&Co founder Andrew Gent steps down

17 Jun 2026 | 13:49 | London | by May Agaran

He takes on advisory role with Tom Goode leading on big-box industrial agency and development

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