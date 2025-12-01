Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

GV&Co moves for Knight Frank logistics partner

1 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

New hire has 15 years’ experience

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CBRE promotes trio to regional leadership roles

19 Nov 2025
Read

Bruntwood SciTech veteran steps down

16 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Cushman poaches JLL residential stars

15 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Avison Young names Leeds managing director

9 Sep 2025
Read