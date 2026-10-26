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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyDistressFundraisingInvestmentLeasing

Habona on plans for gated fund and German market expectations

26 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Managing partner of research and consulting unit talks consumer shifts and grocery chain power

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