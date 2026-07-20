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RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Habona seeks buyer for €185m German retail fund portfolio

20 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Sale includes 44 grocery-anchored assets

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