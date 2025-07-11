Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

Hadley Dean seeks €300m of equity to grow Polish logistics platform

11 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Veteran investor looking for capital partner for acquisitions and developments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

DeA Capital launches land sales programme with Warsaw disposal

8 Jul 2025
Read
Airport, Architecture, Building

Garbe and Wood team up for €50m Polish industrial park

4 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Palmira gathers investors for €600m European warehouse spree

1 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

7R names new chief executive

26 Jun 2025
Read