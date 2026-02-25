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CorporateDevelopmentPeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Hadley management ups stake in developer

25 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Company is now owned 50/50 by management and Peterson Group

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