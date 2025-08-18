Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialLondonOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

Hadley plans new quarter at former GSK HQ

18 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Brentford site to include more than 2,300 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

How to clear the £8bn bottleneck undermining real estate

18 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

JP Morgan weighs up new tower at Canary Wharf

18 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move

8 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Barking Riverside names new managing director

8 Aug 2025
Read