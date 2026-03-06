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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Hadley wins planning for GSK HQ

6 Mar 2026 | 08:10 | London | by Alexander Peace

2,324 homes and 300,000 sq ft of commercial and community space to be developed at major retrofit in Brentford

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