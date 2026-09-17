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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Hahn and Sonae acquire €60m Spanish supermarket portfolio

17 Sep 2026 | 14:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises nine stores

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