Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Co-livingResidentialUK & Ireland

Halcyon and JRL Group submit Sutton co-living plans

10 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

St Nicholas House will be converted into 359 homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: Reza Merchant on bringing &Soul to co-living

23 Apr 2025
Read
Building, Office Building, Condo

Will co-living prove to be a permanent fixture?

15 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Amro Partners submits plans for £250m Sutton residential scheme

12 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Amro prepares exit from £85m co-living site

4 Mar 2025
Read