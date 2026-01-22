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LogisticsEast of EnglandFinancingLeasingUK & Ireland

Halfords hunts for 700,000 sq ft Golden Triangle warehouse

22 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Motoring retailer seeks logistics facility along M1 corridor

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