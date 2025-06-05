Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Hallam Land managing director to step down

5 Jun 2025 | 08:01 | London | by May Agaran

Nick Duckworth has been part of Henry Boot's land promotion business since 1992

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Suburb, Aerial View

Hallam Land wins appeal for 300 Nottinghamshire homes

10 Apr 2025
Read

Henry Boot’s Tim Roberts on “rock-solid” balance sheet and future pipeline

25 Mar 2025
Read

Henry Boot offloads 52 acre Coventry site to RLAM

13 Nov 2024
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Countryside

Planning secured for 112 Kent homes

12 Feb 2025
Read