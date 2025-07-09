Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentPlanningPoliticsSenior livingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Hallam wins appeal for 1,200 Hampshire homes

9 Jul 2025 | 07:41 | London | by May Agaran

HBD's land promotion business filed an appeal after the application was not decided within the agreed period  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Pinewood Group seeks approval for £1bn Buckinghamshire data centre

1 Jul 2025
Read

Government proposes changes to speed up planning process

25 Jun 2025
Read

Government rejects Holyport film studios plan

10 Jun 2025
Read

Hallam Land managing director to step down

5 Jun 2025
Read