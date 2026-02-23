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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

Hamborner REIT tweaks strategy to focus on retail  

23 Feb 2026 | 15:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

German firm plans to reduce office exposure 

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