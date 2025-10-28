Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficePeopleResidentialRetail

Hamburg Commercial Bank on starting fresh in a new cycle

28 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Peter Axmann and successor Stefan Hoenen on the financing market ahead of the handover

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

HCOB curbs new loan issues amid refocus

22 Aug 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

HCOB’s head of commercial real estate retires

2 Jun 2025
Read

Aareal lends €160m for Frankfurt data centre acquisition

7 Aug 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Berlin Hyp appoints chief risk officer

1 Oct 2025
Read