NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeAlternativesLife SciencesDevelopmentLeasing

Hamburger Sparkasse grants €100m loan for Berlin life sciences project

22 Dec 2025 | 07:48 | London | by Mira Kaizl

iQ Spaces and UBS AM are developing 20,000 sq m campus

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

IQ Spaces to develop €180m Berlin life sciences hub

24 Jun 2024
Read

IQ refreshes plans for Manchester student scheme

1 Mar 2023
Read

13,000 sq m lab campus planned at Munich Airport

27 Apr 2023
Read

Luwin selects adviser for €300m life sciences investments

19 Jun 2023
Read