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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentUK & Ireland

Hamer Boot steps into MD role at Henry Boot development arm

21 May 2026 | 12:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Founder's great, great grandson becomes HBD's permanent managing director

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