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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Hammersmith office-to-hotel conversion approved

28 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Repurposing of Grove House to deliver 70,000 sq ft scheme

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