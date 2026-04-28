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RetailLondonUK & Ireland

Hammerson and Aberdeen fight for slice of John Lewis online sales

28 Apr 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Brent Cross owners are heading to court over whether historic lease covers income made through click-and-collect

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