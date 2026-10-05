NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateRetailUK & Ireland

Hammerson appoints AEW exec as finance chief

5 Oct 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

Gina Szymanski is currently global securities CIO for the real estate investment manager

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Mileway appoints country director France

1 Oct 2026
Read

JLL hires former Meta exec to lead EMEA divisions

1 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nick Pink hands Barings' European reins over to familiar face

1 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

7R names new finance chief

28 Sep 2026
Read