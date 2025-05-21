Advanced Search

RetailCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Hammerson completes £400m Brent Cross buyout

21 May 2025 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

REIT acquires 60% stake from Aberdeen UK Shopping Centre Trust

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross

12 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Restaurant, Neighborhood

Hammerson's Bristol repositioning scheme given go-ahead

20 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Joint venture seals deal for Hammerson's £1bn Eastgate Quarter

26 Mar 2025
Read
Human, Person, Pedestrian

Oval’s Digbeth Estate secures £40m Homes England loan as studios push takes off

20 May 2025
Read