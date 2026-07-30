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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandMallsInvestment

Hammerson completes purchase of 50% Arndale stake

30 Jul 2026 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

REIT will raise up to 10% of issued share capital to fund part of the acquisition

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