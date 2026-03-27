NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeSpainUK & Ireland

Hammerson enters race for mammoth Spanish shopping centre portfolio

27 Mar 2026 | 07:20 | London | by Alexander Peace

Nearly a dozen bidders for €1.5bn Balkany portfolio

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, People

Hines and Grupo Lar seek €80m for Spanish shopping centre

30 Sep 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

€500m Barcelona shopping centre hits the market

15 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Norges and Sonae buy €1.5bn Spanish shopping centre portfolio

3 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

UK investor enters Italy with €300m shopping centre portfolio purchase

9 Jul 2026
Read