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PeopleContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland

Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top

12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Chief operating officer leaves after six years at listed retail and regeneration owner

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