Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeRetailUK & Ireland

Hammerson lines up new chief executive

5 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Veteran fund manager making move to listed sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tie, Accessories, Accessory

AEW’s CEO Europe: Logistics is now firm’s biggest sector for investment

30 Nov 2020
Read
Building, Road, Architecture

Hammerson closes £319m Bullring and Grand Central deal

8 Aug 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Hammerson chief exec to step down

4 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

Who will replace Hammerson’s Rita-Rose Gagné?

4 Jun 2025
Read