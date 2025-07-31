Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailCanadaCorporateInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Hammerson pays £319m for full ownership of Birmingham shopping centres

31 Jul 2025 | 08:05 | London | by May Agaran

Retail landlord buys JV partner CPP Investment's 50% stake in Bullring and Grand Central

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: will 2025 be the year Hammerson finally gets taken over?

8 Jan 2025
Read
Aircraft, Takeoff, Transportation

The mega deals ready for take-off in 2025

2 Jan 2025
Read
Symbol, Text, Number

Green Street News' Best of the Year: 2024 in review

31 Dec 2024
Read
Fireworks, Flare, Light

Green Street News' Best of the Year: Europe in 2024

31 Dec 2024
Read