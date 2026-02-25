NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCorporateUK & Ireland

Hammerson reports record leasing activity in robust results

25 Feb 2026 | 07:56 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Results are first financials since Rob Wilkinson took the reins

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Festive frenzy: £900m splurged on shopping centres in end-of-year rush

16 Dec 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Méka Brunel to step down from Hammerson board

3 Dec 2025
Read
City, Urban, Outdoors

Hammerson buys remaining 50% stake in The Oracle

21 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Green light for Hammerson's Birmingham mixed-use scheme

23 Oct 2025
Read