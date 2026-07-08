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RetailIrelandUK & IrelandCorporateInvestment

Hammerson takes full control of Dublin's Ilac Centre

8 Jul 2026 | 07:37 | London | by May Agaran

Retail investor acquires remaining interest in the 500,000 sq ft retail property

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