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Student AccommodationSouth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentRegeneration

Hammerson's Bristol student scheme given go-ahead

23 Apr 2026 | 15:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Tollgate House site will be transformed into a student tower

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