Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Hannover-based firm acquires Cologne subsidised housing scheme

6 Nov 2025 | 07:16 | London | by Mira Kaizl

€20m deal was brokered by Newmark

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CBRE's German resi investment crew jumps ship

10 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Glasses

Newmark hires JLL duo for push into German residential

29 Jan 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Hamburg firm in talks to offload €270m residential collection

29 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

LEG sells Cologne resi project to Sahle

15 Jul 2025
Read