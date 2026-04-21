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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateInvestment

Hanover Green adds to London investment team

21 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Hannah Heslop joins from Savills

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